Hospital averts paralysis for 111-kg,15-year-old with dislocated spinal disc

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road successfully treated a 15-year-old boy weighing 111 kgs, suffering from a severely dislocated spinal disc, by performing a life-saving spine surgery procedure known as ‘Micro-Lumbar Discectomy’. The team of doctors led by Dr. Ganesh V, Senior Consultant - Neurosurgeon, Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road, performed an hour-long surgery which ended the young boy’s four-month struggle with severe pain and immobility, eventually allowing him to walk with ease shortly after the procedure.

Patient Syed Salahudin Quadri’s journey with an extruded disc was a struggle that significantly impacted his daily life. The intense pain radiating from his lower back to his ankles hindered his ability to walk, stand, sit and perform routine activities. He struggled to concentrate on his studies, often missing classes due to the debilitating pain. Initially, he sought medical assistance at local hospitals near his hometown in Bellary.

However, inspite of various treatments and therapies, his condition showed no signs of improvement. Desperate for relief, he travelled to Bangalore was admitted to Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta, where thorough evaluations, including advanced MRI scans, revealed a severe Posterocentral Disc Extrusion at the L3-L4 level of his spine.

Posterocentral Disc Extrusion is a condition where the inner core of the spinal disc ruptures through its outer layer, pressing against the spinal cord and nerve roots - causing excruciating pain and compromising mobility.

Recognizing the severity of his condition, Dr. Ganesh V recommended a Micro-Lumbar Discectomy, a minimally invasive surgical procedure aimed at removing the extruded disc to relieve pressure on the nerves. Following the successful surgery, Syed experienced immediate relief from pain. His recovery not only restored his physical mobility but also revitalized his spirit, enabling him to return to his studies and daily activities.

The Senior Consultant-Neurosurgeon, at Fortis Cunningham Road, Dr. Ganesh V said “Treating this case presented significant challenges due to the severe compression of nerve roots in the spine, particularly notable because the patient was young and obese. By successfully performing the micro-lumbar discectomy, we were able to alleviate the acute pain and restore normal nerve function for the patient. This procedure not only addressed the immediate issue of nerve compression but also aimed to provide long-term relief and improved mobility.”