Hundreds detained for attempt to celebrate Mahisha Dasara

Chikkamagaluru: Police arrested hundreds of people who had intended to celebrate Mahisha Dasara in city on Friday. Despite the ban on such celebrations, an event had been planned in Hanumanthappa Circle in Chikkamagaluru. Members of pro-Dalit organizations and progressive groups, who had come together for the celebration, were among those detained. These activists attempted to march along MG Road and were detained after attempting to breach barricades set up by the police.

In addition to their march, the activists raised slogans in protest against the district administration's refusal to grant permission for Mahisha Dasara celebrations.

In a precautionary measure, a six-day prohibitionary orders under section 144 was imposed in Chikkamagalur starting on Thursday, owing to the strong opposition to the Mahisha Dasara celebrations. This event had been organized by a coalition of Dalit and progressive organizations and was scheduled to have Prof. KS Bhagwan as the chief guest. However, there had been widespread opposition to Bhagwan's participation in the district due to derogatory statements he had made about the Okkaliga community.

The celebration of Mahisha Dasara has been a source of controversy in recent years, and Prof. KS Bhagwan's statements about the Okkaliga community further intensified the issue. Numerous complaints have been filed against Prof. Bhagwan in police stations across Karnataka, including Bangalore and Mandya, in response to allegations of derogatory remarks about the Okkaliga community.