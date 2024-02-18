Hundreds of devotees from Mysore embarked on a spiritual journey to Ayodhya

Mysuru: The Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir Darshan Abhiyan, aimed at facilitating devotees' pilgrimage to Darshan of Lord Balarama at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya has garnered momentum across the nation. Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind the magnificent Balarama idol, led the way as devotees boarded the train from Mysore railway station bound for the sacred destination on Sunday. Among them were 1,400 devotees hailing from Mysore, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu regions, fervently eager for the divine darshan. With heartfelt prayers and well-wishes, Rama devotees bid farewell to their fellow pilgrims at the railway station, setting off on their spiritual odyssey.

Jagdish Heeremani, a former member of the National Safai Karmachari Commission, highlighted the government's efforts in facilitating this mass pilgrimage, revealing that the central government has organized a system to transport approximately 75 thousand devotees daily by train for the auspicious darshan of Lord Balarama. Each state has been assigned distinct tags and badges for identification, with five trains already departing from the state and around 8,500 devotees returning after their divine encounter.

Special provisions have been arranged to ensure the comfort and convenience of devotees during their pilgrimage to Ayodhya. Dedicated accommodations have been arranged in Ayodhya to cater to the needs of pilgrims, with approximately 35 thousand devotees expected to participate in this spiritual campaign from Mysuru. Reflecting on the significance of Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of the Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Heeremani remarked that it marks a monumental milestone in the culmination of the 500-year-long struggle, serving as a momentous reward for the devout faithful