Hyundai Motor provides devices

Bangalore: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), hosted its first ‘Samarth Assistive Devices Conclave’ on Sunday.

Designed under Hyundai Motor India’s ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ social initiative, the event showcased company’s commitment to harnessing technology for empowerment. In collaboration with its NGO partner- Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, Hyundai Motor India distributed 72 technologically advanced assistive devices under its Samarth Assistive Devices Programme by Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) and Samarthanam Trust for the disabled.