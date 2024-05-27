Live
- Sudden change in weather
- Prasanna Vadanam: Suhas starrer hits 50 million streams on OTT
- Family meets Kerala LoP seeking help in getting compensation from Air India Express
- SP’s call to Maoists to shun violent path
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
- Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
- Cops to learn about new criminal laws
Hyundai Motor provides devices
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), hosted its first ‘Samarth Assistive Devices Conclave’ on Sunday.
Bangalore: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), hosted its first 'Samarth Assistive Devices Conclave' on Sunday.
Designed under Hyundai Motor India’s ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ social initiative, the event showcased company’s commitment to harnessing technology for empowerment. In collaboration with its NGO partner- Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, Hyundai Motor India distributed 72 technologically advanced assistive devices under its Samarth Assistive Devices Programme by Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) and Samarthanam Trust for the disabled.
