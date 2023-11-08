I still oppose the alliance with BJP: Rebel JDS MLA Sharana Gowda

Bengaluru: I am still against alliance with BJP. Guru Mathakal JDS MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur lashed out against the JDS leaders saying that I still stand by my previous statement.

Responding to the issue of absenteeism from the JDS meeting held in Hassan, Sharana Gowda said that it is not a question of interested or not interested against the party for not going to the meeting. I have not been to the committee meeting for many days. He said that the committee meeting is today and I did not go to the meeting.

The party leader had invited for the meeting. I have not said that I will not come to the meeting. I did not go because there was a committee meeting. I resent the alliance. Just because of that, I am not getting away from JDS. He said that even if he is upset, he cannot say it in front of the media.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy and I have a relationship beyond politics. However, I have discussed many political issues with him. Opposition to alliance with BJP, I still stand by the first statement. I have already said no alliance. Let's see what happens next.

Answering the question whether Kandakur will join the Congress, he said that they have 135 seats rather than the question of me going to the Congress. What will they do taking me, he questioned.

I have spoken to the CM, DCM and Minister regarding the development of the constituency. No one has contacted me to join the party from Congress. Congress does not need me. Congress has 135 seats. They don't need 2-3 JDS MLAs. "I will express my displeasure in the party platform," he said.