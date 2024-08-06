IDeCK identifies 7 locations for proposed second airport

Bengaluru: Seven locations have been identified for the proposed second airport in Bengaluru, according to MB Patil, Minister for Infrastructure. On Monday, he announced that a meeting will be held on Tuesday (August 6) with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss submitting an application to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Speaking to the press, Patil mentioned that meetings were held with IDeCK [Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited] and BCG on Monday. Initially, IDeCK had identified nine potential sites, but two were later removed from the list due to non-feasibility, the Minister explained. BCG representatives also shared their experience with building the airport in Navi Mumbai. Visual presentations prepared by both entities were reviewed during the meeting.

“We will submit the application to AAI, detailing all seven identified locations. AAI officials will then visit the sites to assess feasibility.

The final decision will be based on factors such as passenger density, connectivity, industrial growth, cargo potential, and environmental considerations like the presence of rivers, hills, and biodiversity,” Patil noted. He emphasised that the decision on the location of the second airport will not be based on political considerations. It will be guided by approximately 15 parameters set by the AAI, as well as the overall development of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister, stated that MB Patil has already held several rounds of meetings with various stakeholders regarding the construction of the second airport for Bengaluru. The government aims to complete the second airport by 2033, he added. Also preset at the meeting were Shashikirana Shetty, Advocate General, LK Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Umashankar, ACS, Urban Development Department; Tushar Girinath, BBMP Administrative Officer; Manjula, Secretary, Infrastructure Development; and Satisha, MD, KSSIDC among others.