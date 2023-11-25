Illegal Coal Theft Unearthed in Raichur Power Generation Units

Raichur: An investigation by the KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited) has exposed coal theft during an inspection of the illegal coal collection case related to power generation units. The probe revealed that coal, supplied to the RTPS (Raichur Thermal Power Station) and YTPS (Yermarus Thermal Power Station) power units, was stored in an unauthorized location.

An FIR has been filed against contractor Srinivasulu and the station master of Yaramaras railway station in Raichur taluk. The Executive Director of the Yaramaras Power Generation Unit, Mahendra, filed a complaint with the Raichur rural police station, alleging coal theft. The investigation team, comprising officers Yathiraj Raghunath, Ajay, and Krishnamurthy, visited the site where the stolen coal was stored improperly.

Contractor Srinivasulu, who admitted to the unauthorized sale of coal has now become a key figure in the FIR. Srinivasulu, associated with the company Raghavendra Enterprises, had a contract for cleaning railway wagons. Between November 19 and 20, approximately 120 metric tons of raw coal, valued at five lakhs, was reported stolen. The complaint specifies that the stolen coal belonged to RTPS and YTPS and was stored outside Yaramaras railway station. Demands for action against both contractor Srinivasulu and the railway station master have been made.

It was discovered that the coal, loaded onto the wagons, was not entirely unloaded at YTPS and RTPS premises, contrary to the protocol that mandates complete unloading before allowing the train to depart. Instead, a substantial quantity of coal was retained in the wagons and sent back.