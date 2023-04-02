Illegal mining: ED attaches 54.18 cr assets of Bengaluru businessman

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that they have attached immovable properties worth Rs 54.18 crore in a case related to illegal mining in a case lodged against Bengaluru-based businessmen Karadapudi Mahesh and others.

The attached assets are in the form of 30 immovable properties, situated in Karnataka's Bellari, Koppal, and Hospet districts, and owned by the accused persons and their family members.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the SIT Karnataka Lokayukta, against Mahesh, his brothers and associates under various sections of IPC, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED learnt that illegally mined iron ore was transported and traded by the main accused Mahesh and his brothers, K. Govindaraj, K. Sadashiva, and K. Kumar with the help of their associates without valid permits or on the basis of fake and forged permits to the tune of Rs 62.92 crore.

The accused persons also facilitated other persons in transportation and trading of illegally mined iron ore by collecting risk money from them to the tune of Rs 40.93 crore. Thus, the accused persons generated proceeds of the crime to the tune of Rs 103.85 crore and caused loss to the government exchequer.