Inappropriate office attire by state govt employees to invite action

Bengaluru: The government has issued a circular warning state government employees that disciplinary action will be initiated if they report to duty in inappropriate or unsuitable attire. The directive, issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), stresses the need for maintaining dignity and decorum in government offices.

While government departments do not prescribe a formal dress code unlike corporate offices, the circular notes that complaints have been received about some employees dressing in a manner deemed unsuitable for a professional workplace. It specifically mentions instances of staff wearing torn jeans, sleeveless outfits and excessively tight clothing, styles more commonly associated with college campuses than government offices.

The circular emphasises that such dressing is unacceptable and calls upon employees to wear respectable and appropriate clothing while on duty. It has been communicated to heads of departments, deputy commissioners, officials in the Chief Minister’s Office, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, chief executive officers of zilla panchayats and other senior officials, with instructions to ensure compliance. The order also outlines a list of “dos and don’ts” related to workplace conduct.

In addition to guidelines on attire, the state government has introduced a movement register and a cash declaration register across offices. Employees are now required to record their entry and exit timings mandatorily. Even when leaving the office for official duties, staff must make an entry in the movement register. The cash declaration register requires employees to declare the amount of cash they carry while entering the office and again record the cash in their possession while leaving. Officials said the measures are aimed at improving transparency, discipline and accountability in government functioning.

Department heads have been asked to strictly enforce the new directives to uphold the image of the government machinery and ensure a professional work environment.