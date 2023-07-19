INDIA is a misnomer for the opposition bloc- Shobha

Udupi: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, has expressed concern over the move by opposition parties to name their bloc after 'INDIA'. She stated that the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, prohibits parties or groups from using the name 'INDIA' for their organizations, as it goes against the constitution of India. She suggested that the opposition might have chosen this name due to fears of lacking public support.

Mocking the bloc's name, Karandlaje compared it to the historical East India Company initiated by the British, calling it the "New East India Company." She emphasized that the upcoming Lok Sabha election would not be a contest between India and the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) but rather between Bharath (India) and the East India Company.

Karandlaje also criticized the gathering of leaders from various parties in Bengaluru on July 18, stating that they all aspired to become Prime Minister. She highlighted their previous alliance before the 2019 parliamentary election and their current campaign strategy against PM Narendra Modi, who, according to her, has demonstrated strong leadership and promoted India's sovereignty.

Regarding the recent vertical split in the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) in Maharashtra, with Ajit Pawar joining the government, Shobha said that Ajit was disenchanted with the dynasty politics within the NCP, and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) would support him for his commitment to constructive government work.

Turning her attention to the state government, Karandlaje criticized the Guarantee scheme's ineffectiveness and expressed concerns about possible losses for KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) in the coming months, as the state budget did not allocate any grants to the transport corporation. She also pointed out that promises like 200 units of free power supply, Rs 2,000 monthly to women family heads, and unemployment allowances had not been implemented. Overall, she labelled the state budget for the year as the worst, as it failed to release grants to various departments.