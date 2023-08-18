India's First 3D-Printed Post Office Unveiled in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a remarkable stride towards technological innovation and efficiency, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated India's inaugural 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru.

This pioneering architectural achievement stands as a testament to modern construction techniques, as it was meticulously assembled within a mere 44-day span.

Officials elucidated that the construction endeavour, which commenced on March 21 and culminated on May 3 of the current year, leveraged 3D printing technology, resulting in a significantly expedited construction timeline. The edifice not only exemplifies speed but also highlights the seamless synergy between innovation and traditional infrastructure.

Although the construction process boasted a swift conclusion, the inauguration encountered a minor delay due to the concurrent installation of an essential drainage and water network within the building's vicinity.

Situated at the heart of Cambridge Layout, this modern structure represents an iconic milestone that the city of Bengaluru can proudly embrace. Cherished as the Cambridge Layout Post Office, this distinct structure shall bear the legacy of its predecessor, the Halasuru Bazaar post office, which will be duly closed, subsequently transferring its operations and personnel to the new establishment.

As the Union Minister inaugurated the building, he aptly emphasized the city's historical role in depicting India's evolving narrative.

After the inauguration, Ashwini Vaishnaw fittingly said, "This city always presents a new picture of India. The new picture that you saw in terms of this 3D-print post office building—that's the spirit of India today. That's the spirit with which India is progressing today...The spirit of development, the spirit of developing our own technology—that's the defining feature. All this is possible because the country has a leadership that is decisive and has confidence in our people's capabilities."

Elegantly designed and executed by L&T on a 1,100 square-foot are, this architectural marvel serves to underscore the benefits of 3D printing technology. Notably, apart from its swifter construction timeline, this method also offers economic advantages. (eom)