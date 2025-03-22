Live
Infant Found Alone on Belalu Roadside, Saved by Locals
Police Probe Underway to Identify Culprits
Beltangady: Authorities in Dharmasthala have taken a four-month-old baby girl into custody after she was found abandoned near Kodolukere-Mundrottu Road in Belalu village. The police, alongside health department officials, are now investigating to uncover who left the child and delve into the circumstances of her abandonment.
The discovery unfolded on Saturday morning, when residents of Belalu village spotted the infant alone by the road. Quick to respond, locals took immediate action, ensuring the baby’s safety and providing care until officials arrived to assist.
The compassionate actions of the Belalu community ensured the infant’s well-being after she was found exposed and vulnerable. The child, estimated to be four months old, was handed over to the authorities, who are now overseeing her care while the search for the parents continues.