Instamojo offers flexible work from home facility

Bengaluru: Instamojo, a full-stack solutions provider for MSMEs on Thursday announced that the company has ramped up hiring and on-boarded more than 50% of its new hires from tier 2 & 3 cities and towns, across the last three months. Hiring was conducted across several verticals including tech, marketing and product teams. The company also introduced a permanent work from home flexi option where employees can choose to either work from home or office as per their convenience.

A year since the pandemic, India Inc has now become accustomed to the new normal which also introduced the trend of remote hiring. With no barriers of location, Instamojo had access to a wider pool of talent to choose from, especially for technical roles. With an employee strength of 140 people across the country, the recent hiring cycle saw new hires from Tier II and III towns such as Krishnagiri, Kolar, Dehradun and Sitapur.

Commenting on the company's recent hiring cycle, Akash Gehani, Co-Founder & COO, Instamojo said, "The pandemic brought in an array of changes, not just impacting the economy but the way India Inc coped too. Geographical locations were no more a barrier, and with Covid-19 changing work norms across organisations, hiring also witnessed a 360 degree shift. Candidates were hired and on-boarded virtually. While this helped us widen our access to reach the right candidates, new hires had the benefit to work out of their hometowns and continue to contribute to the company. With a current strength of around 140 employees, we are fairly well staffed and aim to end the quarter with around 160 employees."

He further added, "Flexibility at work is an essential feature today, while employees look for options to maintain a work-life balance. At Instamojo, along with the introduction of the permanent work-from-home feature, we plan to continue following our work from anywhere policy, with our office space open and accessible to all employees."

Through the pandemic, the company introduced several products to address the timely need of small businesses that were grappling to survive, and consequently recorded a 25% growth in merchant base.