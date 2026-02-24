Shajahanpur's mosques covered for Holi

Shahjahanpur: The authorities have covered mosques and mazars along the routes of the traditional 'Juta Maar Holi' procession in Shahjahanpur with tarpaulin sheets and announced enhanced security for the annual event, officials said on Monday.

'Juta Mar Holi' is a unique, centuries-old tradition celebrated in Shahjahanpur on the day of Holi, when people hurl shoes and sandals at a person dressed as a British-era 'Laat Sahab' and riding on a buffalo cart as the centrepiece, while playing with colours.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said, along with the deployment of over 200 magistrates, this year's procession will see around one-and-a-half times more security personnel than last year. Four Additional Superintendents of Police, 13 Circle Officers, 310 sub-inspectors, 1,200 constables and 500 home guards will be deployed, the SSP said.