Security intensified at Metro stations, prominent sites

New Delhi: Securityhas been tightened at all metro stations and prominent location across Delhi after a series of bomb threats were received via emails, an official said on Monday. Multiple institutions, including the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Assembly, Red Fort and two schools, received bomb threats emails earlier in the day, which were later declared hoaxes following extensive searches by security agencies.

"Our cyber teams are trying to trace the IP addresses using which some miscreants are issuing bomb threats. Such criminals are using Virtual Private Network (VPN) to send emails to mislead police investigation. But our experts will find out the culprits," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that after receiving bomb threats, the police beefed up security arrangements at all the important installations, including Delhi Metro stations.

The emails stated "Delhi banega Khalistan" and warned of blasts at the Delhi Army School, Red Fort and metro stations within the next three days. The messages claimed that explosions would take place at the Army school at 1.11 pm, the Vidhan Sabha at 3.11 pm and the Red Fort at 9.11 am today, officials said. Following the threat specifically mentioning metro services, the Delhi Police stepped up security deployment across all stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network.