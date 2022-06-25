Intel opens a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Intel India announced the expansion of its design and engineering footprint in India with the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru on Friday. Expanding its R&D presence, Intel India has added the new center with 4.53 lakh sqft of space across two towers which can accommodate 2,000 employees and will help advance cutting-edge design and engineering work in client, data center, IoT, graphics, artificial intelligence, and automotive segments.

The facility was inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in the presence of MLA AravindLimbavalli, Mahadevapura Constituency, Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and Vice President, Intel Foundry Services, and eminent leaders from the government and industry.

Speaking at the inauguration, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "In order to enable India's aspiration to become a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2025, it's imperative for the country to accelerate the pace of digitalization with focus on innovation and engineering excellence across semiconductor product design, including hardware and software. Intel's critical contributions and relentless quest to advance innovation in design and engineering in India over the past two and half decades highlight the design opportunity India offers to the world. The inauguration of Intel's new state-of-the-art design facility in Bengaluru is a testament of its commitment to contribute towards bolstering India's technology leadership."

Its important because the world is in the midst of sustained growth in demand for semiconductors and technologies in the areas of computing, connectivity, edge and cloud, and artificial intelligence, driven by the "Digitization of Everything". Technology has never been more important to humanity than it is today. Intel is at the forefront of developing new semiconductor technologies, products, and solutions as building blocks for an increasingly smart and connected world across a broad spectrum of markets, he said.

He added, As Intel's largest design and engineering center outside the US, Intel India plays a strategic role in Intel's growth. It relentlessly focuses on expanding its design and innovation footprint by making significant contributions to Intel's leadership products.

The country head of Intel India and vice president of Intel Foundry Services, Nivruti Rai said, "At Intel, we are focused on creating and enabling world-changing technology that improves the life of every person on earth. With significant contributions to Intel's technology and product leadership, Intel India continues to accelerate innovation in design and engineering. This new state-of-the-art center in Bengaluru offers an amazing environment for our employees to innovate while they enjoy the energetic and collaborative vibes in the workplace. This also helps in furthering our contributions and capabilities across leadership products that enable customers' innovation and growth."

The new facility is spread across 4.53 lakh sq. ft, the new design and engineering center is spread across two towers at Ecospace Business Park, with each tower consisting of G+5 floors. It features state-of-the-art facilities including IoT-based systems like desk booking platforms, an interactive kiosk for occupancy status and floor layouts, real-time room occupancy indicators, etc.

One floor of 70,000 sq. ft is dedicated to high tech R&D labs for silicon design and validation purposes. The facility sports an industry-best office design with a host of employee amenities such as 50 plus video enabled conference rooms, phone booths, collaboration spaces, breakout zones, and lounge areas.