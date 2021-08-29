International Robofest is all set for launch

Bengaluru: The regional level in India for the annual International RoboFest conducted in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Novatech Robo and Lawrence Technological University in Michigan is all set to be launched on September 6.

The competition that sees participation from robot lovers from across the world is being hosted online for the first time due to the pandemic. There are two levels to the fest-regional and global level. Winners of the regional competitions in India, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain will be selected for the world championship that will be held on September 15.

The festival is organised to encourage students to learn about robotics without age barriers. "Following the Make In India, and the NEP that encourages the study of Robotics, we have created a venue for skill development," said I A Khan, Director of Robofest India and CEO of Novatech Robo. He further added that the government has been promoting robotics through the NEP but teachers are not trained to impart their knowledge.

In the competitions, students are expected to develop autonomous robots that are trained on AI to do tasks. There are tasks such as stacking rolls or rescue operations where these amateur robot-developers are required to bring in-depth knowledge of the subject. " We have students who are in PUC who are training others. You don't require to be an engineering student to achieve this feat" he added.

The final competition will be held on October 2.