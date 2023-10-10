International school announces scholarship programme

Bengaluru: The Canadian International School (CIS) Bangalore is proud to announce its Scholarship program for high achieving students for the academic batch of 2024. The scholarship program is open to all new applicants for Grade 9 for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and Grade 11 for International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). The last date for submitting the application form is 15th December 2023.

Candidates having minimum 80% in previous Grade or equivalent for the IB program can apply for the IB scholarship. For the IGCSE scholarship, candidates must have a minimum 85% in previous Grade or equivalent. The applicants for the scholarship program are also required to meet other criteria including evidence of academic excellence, leadership qualities, significant artistic or athletic achievement, civic involvement/volunteerism and engagement in school activities. The shortlisted candidates will complete admission tests in English and Mathematics.

This will be followed by a subsequent interview with the CIS scholarship committee. The final selection will be made based on the application documents, admission tests and interview. The Managing Director, Canadian International School, Shweta Sastri said, “In a bid to provide an opportunity to the strongest minds in the country and assist them in getting access to quality education and international level of learning standards, CIS is offering this scholarship. CIS mission is to help the deserving students realize their educational goals by providing annual scholarships that acknowledge academic excellence and consider financial need too.”