Irregularities in Kolar Municipal Council; complaint filed

Kolar: A series of irregularities in the Kolar Municipal Council continues to unfold. Through the creation of fake documents, bogus accounts, and counterfeit signatures and seals, unscrupulous individuals have been plundering the Municipal Council’s properties worth crores of rupees.

Due to the negligence of officials and staff, Municipal Council assets have fallen into the hands of private individuals. A formal complaint has been lodged by Municipal Council member Praveen Gowda against Commissioner Prasad.

It has come to light that private individuals have now constructed and sold housing projects on land valued in crores, which was purchased by the Kolar Municipal Council. Specifically, in Survey No. 29 of the Khadripur village in Kolar taluk, 1.19 acres of land has been developed and sold.

This land, originally owned by Munivenkatappa and Munisonnappa, was bought from the Municipal Council for a housing scheme by Mahmud Akbar and S. Chand Pasha through a General Power of Attorney during 2001-02.

The land in question, acquired for the housing scheme, was supposed to provide plots to the homeless within the Municipal Council area, purchased in the name of the Municipal Commissioner through the Governor’s directive. However, due to delays in maintaining proper records by the Municipal Council, certain influential individuals and land mafias managed to forge documents claiming non-affiliation with the Municipal Council and deceived authorities into approving housing projects.

Currently, Praveen Gowda has raised this issue with Commissioner Prasad, warning that if action is not taken to retrieve the land, he will escalate the matter further. The creation of fake documents for properties worth hundreds of crores, as well as the use of bogus records such as e-accounting systems for sales, is still rampant in the Municipal Council. An individual named Ejaz Pasha has managed to develop and sell plots of land claiming them as his own.

In response, alert officials have written to the Sub-Registrar’s office to prevent any registrations or transactions related to this land. In a shocking turn, the Municipal Council created a fake document claiming there were no disputes regarding the land.

It appears that the then-in-charge municipal commissioner, Ambika, the Director of the Planning Authority, had their signature forged during these transactions. Consequently, concerned Municipal Council officials are preparing to file a complaint at the Galpete police station to protect Municipal Council properties. Additionally, Municipal Council President Lakshmidevamma and Commissioner Prasad are meeting Kolar Tahsildar Nayan to seek essential documents and prevent further illegal registrations.