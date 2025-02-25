Irrigation projects in state, Minister seeks funding from the centre

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Minister for Science and Technology, N.S. Boseraju has urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister, C.R. Patil, to approve irrigation project proposals worth ₹3,077 crore submitted under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and provide the necessary funding for new irrigation initiatives in the state.

During a meeting in New Delhi, held in the presence of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister Boseraju submitted a memorandum seeking central assistance for key developmental projects. He emphasized the need to prioritize agriculture by approving pending proposals under PMKSY and ensuring financial support.

He requested that the Centre bear 60% of the funding while the Karnataka government contributes 40% to implement essential irrigation infrastructure across various districts. He highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to enhance irrigation through the Minor Irrigation Department and called for the expansion of the Atal Bhujal Yojana across all districts to ensure sustainable groundwater management.

Additionally, Minister Boseraju stressed the importance of strengthening the Tungabhadra Dam, a critical water source for farmers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among the three states to reinforce and maintain the ageing dam.

The meeting was attended by T.B. Jayachandra, Karnataka’s Special Representative in Delhi, along with senior officials including Gaurav Gupta, Secretary of the Major Irrigation Department, and other key representatives from Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd.