MyVoice: Views of our readers 06th Dec 2025

Oppn must play constructive role

This is further to your Dec 5 editorial ‘The Sanchar Saathi episode, which hurt govt and nation, was avoidable. When government and opposition are at loggerheads over every genuine issue, the former rushing to ask manufacturers of mobile handsets to pre-install the App “Sanchar Saathi” on smartphones drawing opposition’s outrage cannot be faulted.

Despite it being a citizen protection tool against frauds, the opposition has exaggerated the issue by accusing the government of trying to plant surveillance tools in each house. It is time they shed the shallow theatrics and instead demand transparency and accountability in any digital initiative at a time when digital fraud has become an overwhelmingly painful threat to the gullible people.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

The tool to trap saga of mobile phones

This refers to ‘The Sanchar Saathi episode which hurt the Government and the nation, was avoidable’ (THI Dec 5). Mobile phones were once used only for calls and SMS. Today, they are wallets, cameras, TVs, and tools for almost every activity. Because of this change, people have become more sensitive about what is inside their phones. Any mandatory preloaded app raises doubts about privacy, surveillance, and cyber fraud. The Sanchar Saathi episode showed this clearly.

The government wanted to preload the app to help block stolen phones and report fraud. Technically useful, it was politically misunderstood as forced surveillance. Opposition parties resisted, manufacturers objected, and finally the order was rolled back. But the episode deepened fears that mobile phones could be preloaded with apps that might trap users through digital arrests or financial frauds. Since mobiles are now widely used for financial transactions, identity, and private data, people see forced apps as a threat to safe use. The lesson is clear: transparency, user choice, and privacy protection matter more than technical efficiency.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Humans or AI?

This has reference to the article ‘AI and existential threat to humans’. Human intelligence has been in use all through human evolution. Today, AI is in an experimental stage in India. However, the propaganda and publicity bombardment is confusing the people. Our country has a maximum number of illiterates, who can neither read nor write; many villages have no schools, while many institutions that exist are devoid of basic facilities like libraries, laboratories, toilets, and playgrounds.

On their part, parents pay full attention to their children’s education, irrespective of their incomes and positions. With smartphone craze catching up among school-going children, creativity is vanishing when there is a need for innovation with solution-based ideas. One hopes that India continues to prosper with the aid of human intelligence and not depend on AI, which is a costly affair.

G Murali Mohana Rao, Secunderabad-11

Put AI in its place

Apropos ‘AI & existential threat to humans’ (THI Dec 5). The accelerating development of artificial intelligence comes at the cost of a loss in humanity, this is not just done through idle chat, but ‘musical-artists’ crafted through complex code, and ‘romantic partners’ designed to respond in just the right way.

Following the trend of a dangerous decline in standards for what we allow as consumers must not just be fought with regaining our humanity but by also actively denouncing AI as an art in one must reshape the next decade.

Krystel Rodrigues, Bengaluru-1

Build the kind of society we wish for

Apropos the article, “AI & existential threat to humans” (DEC 5), the article rightly highlights how rapidly artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping not just work but the texture of human relationships and behaviour. As machines become more capable, we seem to be drifting towards a narrower, efficiency-driven way of living that sidelines empathy, reflection, and shared responsibility.

The worry is not merely technological disruption but a gradual erosion of qualities that make social life meaningful. Yet this transition need not be bleak. If governments, institutions, and industry place equal value on emotional competence, ethical design, and humane leadership—rather than only on speed and output—we can integrate AI without weakening our social fabric. Safeguarding humanity’s core strengths is not an anti-technology stance but a long-term investment in the kind of society we want to build.

Avinashiappan Myilsami, Coimbatore-641402