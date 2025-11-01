JAB asserts authority on gold rates, push for exclusive jewellery park

Bengaluru: The Jewellers’ Association Bengaluru (JAB), the state’s oldest and most active Gold & Precious Metal trade body, has urged the public to rely exclusively on its official daily rates for gold, citing the “unnecessary confusion” created by individual jewellery stores publishing their own varying prices.

Speaking at a press conference, JAB President Chetan Kumar Mehta highlighted the Association’s long-standing commitment to transparency while also announcing that JAB has actively petitioned the state government for land to establish a dedicated Jewellery Park in Bengaluru.

The President emphasised that JAB with its 85 years of rich heritage remains the most reliable source for daily gold and silver prices. He urged the public to use the Association’s official rates to ensure fair trading. “Gold prices vary by city. We see that some outlets are publishing their own arbitrary rates, which is generating unnecessary confusion among the consumers,” said Mehta. “As Karnataka’s oldest and first association, we have consistently provided the precise rate. The public can contact us directly at 080-41276222 or 080-22211037 to get the daily official information.”

Mehta added that JAB, which has members of the city’s key manufacturers and sellers, also collects data on the total volume of gold trade across the state, using this crucial data to track market performance, especially during festivals.JAB announced that it is working closely with MLC T.A. Sharavana, an active Association member, to secure necessary land from the government for the proposed Jewellery Park.