JAIN University Hosts AICTE-MoE Faculty Development Programme on Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Bengaluru: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), in partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), recently concluded a five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on "Innovation and Entrepreneurship" aimed at strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems in higher education institutions.
Designed to empower faculty and incubation managers from AICTE-approved institutions, the programme focused on mentoring student innovators and supporting early-stage startups. Over 50 faculty members from across South India participated in the sessions held on JAIN University's Bengaluru campus.
Thirteen expert speakers from industry and startups led thematic sessions and hands-on workshops, covering areas such as innovation frameworks, startup strategies, customer discovery, problem validation, and business modelling.
Participants were trained in practical tools such as Empathy Mapping, Problem Statement Canvas, Value Proposition Design, and the Build-Measure-Learn loop. Sessions also included insights on intellectual property rights and startup financing.
In an interactive segment, startup founders were invited to conduct live pitches and mentor participants. The programme concluded with guidance on go-to-market strategies and peer group reflections, with participants drafting actionable plans to integrate innovation and entrepreneurship practices within their institutions.