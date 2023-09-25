JDS MLAs should tell openly that Muslims did not vote for him: Minister Zameer

Bengaluru: Housing and Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has demanded that HD Kumaraswamy, who said that he stood with the Muslim community but did not stand with the JDS, should tell by whose votes he won in Channapatna.



Talking to the media, Minister Zameer Ahmed asked Kumaraswamy to say from his heart that if the Muslim community had not voted in Channapatna, would he

have won.

In Holenarasipur HD Revanna, Turuvekere Krishnappa, Chikka Nayakanahalli Suresh Babu, Gurmitkal Naganagouda Kandakuru, Devadurga Karemma, Channarayapatna Balakrishna let them tell that the Muslim community did not vote for us, he challenged all.

Kumaraswamy did not win by a large margin in Channapatna. There he won because the Muslim community voted together, otherwise he would have lost. The Muslim community voted for the JDS and got 19 seats. Otherwise, they would have got 5 to 6 constituencies, he said.

HD Kumaraswamy to go with BJP, to what extent is it correct to say that Muslims did not vote for them. Zameer Ahmed expressed outrage that this was an insult to the Muslim community.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, whom I respect immensely, was against the communal BJP. But Kumaraswamy has complained that Gowda’s principles have been sacrificed for his

politics.