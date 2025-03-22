JDS Revives Under Nikhil’s Leadership

Bengaluru: After the Lok Sabha elections and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s induction into the Union Cabinet, there was widespread speculation that the Janata Dal (Secular) [JDS] had lost its political relevance in Karnataka. However, the ground reality appears to be quite different. As Kumaraswamy shifted his focus to national politics, the party’s youth wing, under the leadership of JDS Karnataka, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, H D Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Politics, Youth Wing Leadership, Political Resurgence has quietly intensified its organisational activities across the state.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who serves as the president of the state Youth Janata Dal, has been actively travelling across Karnataka to strengthen the party’s base. His efforts to analyse prevailing political developments and engage with the public have been met with moderate success, instilling renewed confidence among party workers and local leaders. Despite facing electoral defeats in the past, Nikhil has shown resilience and determination, encouraging party cadres to stay motivated and continue their efforts.

Backing Nikhil’s growing political stature is his grandfather and party patriarch, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who has been guiding him behind the scenes, imparting valuable political insights. This mentorship has positioned Nikhil as a promising leader within the party.

At a time when both national parties—the Congress and the BJP—are grappling with internal conflicts and dissension, the JDS is quietly preparing itself for the upcoming district and taluk panchayat elections. The party’s social media wing, led by H S Chandan, has been particularly effective in countering criticism and engaging with the public, helping the party regain its lost credibility and enthusiasm.

The combination of Nikhil and Chandan is becoming increasingly active, enhancing the party’s digital outreach and political presence. As a result, JDS is witnessing a resurgence, with renewed optimism among its supporters and a strengthened resolve to make a mark in the next elections.