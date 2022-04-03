JICA extends 2,391 crore ODA loan to BWSSB 

Bengaluru: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a loan agreement with the Government of India to provide Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan amounting to JPY 37,068 million (approximately Rs 2,391 crore) for the construction of water supply and sewerage facilities under Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Project (Phase 3).

This project aims to provide safe and stable water supply and sewerage services by carrying out the construction of water treatment and sewage treatment plants and related facilities for the residents in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, including 110 villages, where approximately 3.5 million people are expected to be benefited. This would not only uplift living conditions of the residents but would promote investment environment in BBMP areas in Karnataka.

JICA has been supporting the construction of water supply and sewage facilities and services in core city and surrounding Urban Local Body areas of Bengaluru with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) since 1996 under phase 1 and 2. This phase 3 project will bring the synergistic effect, by expanding the earlier JICA supported both phase projects, in order to cater the growing needs of increased population.

The loan agreement was signed between Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India.

Speaking on this occasion, SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India said, "The installation of water supply and sewerage facilities has been significantly promoted in the core city of Bengaluru, but there are no such facilities in 110 villages of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). With the rapid growth of population and the economy, we are hopeful that the project will provide safe and reliable water supply to BBMP areas, by constructing a water treatment plant and sewage treatment plants together with related facilities. In addition, it will provide an opportunity for Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to review and develop a new business plan for ensuring sustainability. I am confident that the advanced technologies, such as integrated SCADA system, will become a model of excellence, by equipping water consumption and demand forecast modelling, flow measurement, and value monitoring system at key strategic locations in distribution network."

No existent of water supply and sewerage facilities in 110 villages encompasses an urgent need for development in order to provide safe drinking water to the residents and to maintain the hygienic environment of Bengaluru suburb areas.