Kadlekai Parishe Set to Enthrall Crowds This Weekend

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has geared up for the annual spectacle that is the Kadlekai Parishe, a four-day extravaganza celebrating the humble groundnut. Commencing on December 9 and culminating on December 13, the vibrant event is scheduled to take place around the Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi.

This year's edition promises an immersive experience with over 350 stalls showcasing the agricultural prowess of farmers from Bengaluru Rural district and neighbouring regions. Drawing an anticipated attendance of over one lakh visitors, the Kadlekai Parishe is not only a testament to the city's agrarian roots but also a hub of cultural exchanges.

From household items to fast food and textiles, the fair will offer a diverse array of stalls, providing attendees with an opportunity to indulge in the rich offerings from local artisans and businesses. The inclusion of groundnut stalls adds a distinctive touch, highlighting the agricultural significance of the event.

A notable feature of this year's Kadlekai Parishe is the stringent ban on plastic bags.

Addressing the expected surge in footfall, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued traffic diversions in Basavangudi and surrounding areas. To ease the parking predicament for attendees, designated parking facilities have been arranged at strategic locations, including the APS College ground in NR Colony, the Kohinoor ground near Ramakrishna Ashram on Hayavadana Rao Road, and the Udayabhanu ground on Bull Temple Road.

As Bengaluru embraces the festive spirit of Kadlekai Parishe, the convergence of agriculture, culture, and commerce in this annual celebration continues to foster a sense of community and pride among the city's residents. With a focus on sustainability and inclusivity, the event stands as a testament to Bengaluru's ability to seamlessly blend tradition with modernity.

Now that the Coastal folk sport 'Kambla' has been successfully organised in Bengaluru, the 'Kadlekai' gourmets are asking the organisers of Kadlekai Parishe to organise in the coastal district of Mangalore?