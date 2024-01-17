Kalyana Rama Shrine in Chikkamagaluru Holds Myths of Lord Rama, Sita, and Bhima Keechaka

Chikkamagaluru: In the quaint village of Maccheri in Kadur taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, lies the revered Kalyana Rama shrine, steeped in mythology and legends. According to local beliefs, this sacred site is associated with the divine tale of Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Anjaneya.

The site holds historical significance as it is believed that a pond was miraculously created by the arrow shot by Lord Rama for Sita. Despite droughts affecting the region, the pond never dries up, adding to its mystique. Apart from its connection to Rama and Sita, the locals also recount a legend associated with Bhima Keechaka from the Mahabharata, suggesting that he slept at this very place after vanquishing his adversary.

This sacred site stands as a testament to the enduring belief that Rama, Lakshmana, Sita, and Anjaneya once graced Maccheri during their exile. Balu , a resident, shared the local lore, stating, "On that day, a pond was created in the rock by the arrow left by Rama for Sita to bathe. There is a trace in the rock about the passing of the saree, which is strongly believed by the locals. Even today, worship has been conducted at this place for hundreds of years. All this is said to have happened during the Ramayana period, as evidenced by the presence of a Rama temple."

Balu continued, "There is a stream here called Kunti stream. The Pandavas are believed to have visited this area during the Mahabharata period, seeking an unknown abode. The locals believe that there are traces in the rock where Bhima rested on a couch after slaying Keechaka." The Kalyana Rama shrine, nestled in the serene landscapes of Chikmagalur, continues to be a site of reverence and spiritual significance for the local community, preserving the age-old tales of mythology.