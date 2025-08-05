Kannada Actor Santosh Balaraj, Son of Politician Anekal Balaraj, Passes Away at 38

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Santosh Balaraj, son of late politician Anekal Balaraj, passed away on Tuesday morning at 10 AM in Bengaluru. He was 38.

Santosh had reportedly been suffering from health issues in recent weeks and was undergoing treatment for jaundice last month. However, his condition deteriorated over the weekend, and he was admitted to Sagar Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout. Despite the doctors' efforts, he succumbed to health complications this morning.

Santosh Balaraj made his mark in the Kannada film industry with his performances in films like Ganapa, Kariya 2, Kempa, and Barkley. His upcoming film Satya was yet to be released. Known for his calm demeanor and close ties with his colleagues in the industry, Santosh's sudden demise has left the Kannada film fraternity and his fans in deep shock.

He had lost his father, former minister and MLA Anekal Balaraj, about a year and a half ago. Santosh was also preparing for marriage in the near future, according to family sources.

He is survived by his mother and younger sister. The family, friends, and industry members are mourning the untimely loss of the actor, who many remember as a warm and humble person.