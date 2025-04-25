Karkala Youth Cracks UPSC on 9th Attempt, Secures IAS with AIR 345

Karkala, Udupi District: In a story of perseverance against the odds, Mohammad Shaukth Azeem, a young man from modest beginnings in Karkala, has secured an All India Rank of 345 in the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, earning a place in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in his ninth attempt.

Shaukth, who holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, pursued his education under trying circumstances. After briefly working with an IT firm, he realised the corporate path wasn’t for him. His real ambition lay elsewhere.

“I took my first shot at UPSC in 2016. It didn’t go well, but I was determined to become an IAS officer,” Shaukth told this correspondent speaking from Pune. “I kept appearing year after year, learning from my mistakes and refining my strategy.”

His persistence paid off, albeit gradually. On his seventh attempt, he qualified for the Civil Services with a lower rank and joined the Defence Accounts Service, where he was posted in Pune. But the fire to don the IAS badge still burned bright.

“I wasn’t satisfied. I knew I could do better,” he said. “Thanks to a scholarship provided by the Government of Karnataka, I trained for a year at an IAS coaching centre in Delhi during my formative years after the engineering degree That one year made a huge difference—I understood the roadmap clearly and studied harder than ever.”

This year, in 2025, his long journey finally bore fruit. Cracking one of the toughest competitive exams in the country on the ninth try, Shaukth has not only earned a place in the IAS but also become a symbol of grit and resilience for countless aspirants across India.

His story is a reminder that while success may be delayed, it is never denied to those who persist with purpose.