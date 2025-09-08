  • Menu
Karnataka clears land for Quantum City at Hessarghatta

Bengaluru: Karnataka has sanctioned 6.17 acres of land at Hessarghatta for the establishment of Quantum City (Q-City), a project designed to make Bengaluru a centrepiece of India’s quantum technology ecosystem.

Announcing the decision, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju said the facility will house advanced laboratories, incubation centres for start-ups, and platforms to foster collaboration between academic institutions and industry players.

The minister underlined that Karnataka has set a target of building a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035, supported by investments in quantum computing and related technologies. “This is a historic milestone for Karnataka.

