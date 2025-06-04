Karnataka CM Announces Financial Relief And Investigation Following Fatal RCB Victory Celebration Crush

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared the deadly crowd crush during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations an "unforeseen catastrophe" while announcing immediate relief measures and launching an official investigation. The tragedy at Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left numerous others injured when massive crowds gathered to celebrate the team's championship win.

During a media briefing, Siddaramaiah revealed that the Karnataka State Cricket Association, not the state government, had organized the stadium event. He emphasized the unprecedented nature of the crowd turnout, explaining that while the venue's maximum capacity is 35,000 spectators, an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 people converged on the location. The Chief Minister noted a stark contrast with another large gathering at Vidhana Soudha, where approximately 100,000 people assembled without incident.

"Nobody anticipated this outcome, including the Cricket Association," Siddaramaiah stated, while referencing similar incidents that have occurred elsewhere, including at religious gatherings like the Kumbh Mela. He clarified that his comparison was not intended to minimize the current tragedy.

The Chief Minister announced comprehensive support measures for affected families, including Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim's relatives and complimentary medical care for all injured individuals. He confirmed that a Deputy Commissioner-level investigation has been initiated to examine the circumstances leading to the disaster.

Siddaramiah personally visited Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals to meet with the injured and their families, providing updates on their condition. "I consulted with medical staff. All injured persons are now stable," he reported during his press conference.

Reflecting on the incident's impact, the Chief Minister posted on social media that "A moment of celebration has been overshadowed by grief," expressing his condolences to the bereaved families. He revealed that the government had previously declined requests for a comprehensive victory parade specifically due to safety concerns about crowd management.

The incident unfolded Wednesday evening as enthusiastic supporters gathered outside the stadium to commemorate RCB's long-awaited IPL championship victory. Despite prior awareness of potential overcrowding issues, the massive turnout created dangerous conditions that ultimately resulted in the fatal crush and multiple serious injuries.