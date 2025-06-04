Live
- A Ray of Hope: Hearing-Impaired Boy Receives Rs 8 Lakh Aid Through Compassionate Efforts of Dr. Sampath Kumar and ENT Specialist Dr. Pranaya Deepika
- Boulder council tensions rise after antisemitic terror attack on Pearl Street
- Chances of renewed India-Pakistan conflict 'remote', says Pakistani foreign minister
- Odisha CM Mohan Majhi advocates for citizen-centric revenue administration in state
- Hyderabad gears up for the grand return of Desire Designer Exhibition at Taj Krishna
- Coast ready to green western Ghats region
- India-Central Asia Dialogue set to enhance anti-terror partnerships across region
- Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium: A Grim Reminder That Public Spaces Cannot Be Private Fiefdoms
- Vedantu Student Daksh Ranks 1 in Karnataka and Secures AIR 15 in JEE Advanced 2025
- Audience attention is harder than ever to earn - 90% of India’s B2B marketers are betting on video to stand out: LinkedIn
Karnataka CM Announces Financial Relief And Investigation Following Fatal RCB Victory Celebration Crush
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for stampede victims' families and orders DC-level probe after 11 die during RCB IPL celebration at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared the deadly crowd crush during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations an "unforeseen catastrophe" while announcing immediate relief measures and launching an official investigation. The tragedy at Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left numerous others injured when massive crowds gathered to celebrate the team's championship win.
During a media briefing, Siddaramaiah revealed that the Karnataka State Cricket Association, not the state government, had organized the stadium event. He emphasized the unprecedented nature of the crowd turnout, explaining that while the venue's maximum capacity is 35,000 spectators, an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 people converged on the location. The Chief Minister noted a stark contrast with another large gathering at Vidhana Soudha, where approximately 100,000 people assembled without incident.
"Nobody anticipated this outcome, including the Cricket Association," Siddaramaiah stated, while referencing similar incidents that have occurred elsewhere, including at religious gatherings like the Kumbh Mela. He clarified that his comparison was not intended to minimize the current tragedy.
The Chief Minister announced comprehensive support measures for affected families, including Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim's relatives and complimentary medical care for all injured individuals. He confirmed that a Deputy Commissioner-level investigation has been initiated to examine the circumstances leading to the disaster.
Siddaramiah personally visited Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals to meet with the injured and their families, providing updates on their condition. "I consulted with medical staff. All injured persons are now stable," he reported during his press conference.
Reflecting on the incident's impact, the Chief Minister posted on social media that "A moment of celebration has been overshadowed by grief," expressing his condolences to the bereaved families. He revealed that the government had previously declined requests for a comprehensive victory parade specifically due to safety concerns about crowd management.
The incident unfolded Wednesday evening as enthusiastic supporters gathered outside the stadium to commemorate RCB's long-awaited IPL championship victory. Despite prior awareness of potential overcrowding issues, the massive turnout created dangerous conditions that ultimately resulted in the fatal crush and multiple serious injuries.