Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP's Fund Misappropriation Claims As Politically Motivated

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed allegations from the BJP regarding insufficient funds for appointing boards and corporations, labeling them as “politically motivated.” Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he firmly refuted the claims made by the BJP, asserting that they are false. “The BJP is making false, politically motivated allegations,” he stated in response to criticisms directed at his administration.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra previously accused the Congress-led government of misusing funds intended for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), claiming that their needs have been neglected. He also raised concerns about an alleged illegal transfer of ₹87 crore from the Karnataka State Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation to various accounts just before the Lok Sabha elections, suggesting that these funds had been misappropriated.

Vijayendra criticized the government for failing to appoint a chairperson for the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, rendering it ineffective. He mentioned that a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court regarding this delay, which has already issued a notice to the government.

In addressing questions about potential leadership changes within the Congress party, Siddaramaiah indicated that such decisions would ultimately be made by the party's high command. He also explained his absence from the Davos World Economic Forum, noting that he prioritized preparations for the upcoming state budget.