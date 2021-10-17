Karnataka: JEE State topper does not believe in study routines

Bengaluru: JEE (Advanced) Karnataka State topper says that he does not believe in routines; prefers to go with his interest and mood.



With the JEE-Advanced results announced on Friday, Veeresh B Patil from Oxford PU and Degree College, Bengaluru has come out as the Karnataka topper with an All India Rank of 39. Veeresh has set the record for the highest score in Karnataka by getting a score of 304. He got 56 in Physics, 54 in chemistry and 36 in Mathematics in Paper-I and 54 in Physics, 56 in Chemistry and 48 in Mathematics in Paper-II.

He also secured the top rank in the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK) and came 7th in Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). He also achieved 100 percentage in his II PU examinations.

"Results took me by surprise but I am really happy that all my efforts for the past 5 years have paid off," said Veeresh B Patil.

Talking about his reason for success, he attributed them to perseverance and his never-give-up attitude though he does not believe in any study routines. "I don't believe in routines, I just read when I am interested in studying. There is no point in studying without interest," he added. He noted that his pursuit of pleasure in learning is another reason for his success. In addition to his coaching and school classes, he used to spend around 6-7 hours every day. Speaking about Veeresh, Principal of Oxford PU and Degree College, Dr B.R Supreeth said, "He was a well-disciplined and studious student. From the very start, I could see that he had a bright future ahead and was destined for big achievements in life."

Veeresh plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT-Bombay. "I don't have any big aspirations at the moment and I hope to get clarity on this subject after joining IIT," he added.