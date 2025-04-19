Karnataka Launches Rs 285-Crore Irrigation Project to Recharge Tanks in Koratagere

Tumakuru: The Karnataka government has initiated a major irrigation project aimed at addressing chronic water scarcity in the arid regions of the state. Under this initiative, water from the Upper Bhadra (Etthinahole) project will be diverted to fill 62 tanks in the Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district, at an estimated cost of ₹285 crore.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on Friday by State Home Minister and Tumakuru district in-charge Dr. G. Parameshwara, in the presence of Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology N. S. Boseraju.

Speaking at the event, Minister Boseraju said the government is committed to finding long-term solutions to water shortages in the dryland districts. “This initiative will help replenish groundwater levels in Koratagere and significantly ease drinking water shortages in the region,” he stated.

According to officials, the project will store approximately 826 million cubic feet (MCFT) of water in the targeted tanks, including 43 under the Minor Irrigation Department. These 43 tanks alone have a combined capacity of 1,848.46 MCFT, and around 659.47 MCFT of water will be channelled to them through the new project. Authorities expect this to provide lasting relief to farmers and rural households dependent on tank-fed irrigation and drinking water sources.

The Minister credited Dr. Parameshwara for playing a crucial role in securing cabinet approval for the project, noting that the Home Minister had advocated for it ahead of the last elections. “Our government delivers on its promises,” Boseraju added.

In addition to tank replenishment, the Minor Irrigation Department has drilled borewells to support small and marginal farmers in the Koratagere constituency. Irrigation equipment was also distributed to selected beneficiaries during the event.

Dr. Parameshwara, addressing the gathering, said the state government is balancing welfare guarantees with developmental work. “Today alone, projects worth ₹453 crore have been launched. I thank Minister Boseraju for expediting approvals for this irrigation initiative,” he said.

He added that the government has already implemented large-scale irrigation projects like KC Valley and HN Valley in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Bengaluru Rural districts. The Vrushabhavati Valley project, aimed at improving groundwater levels in Tumakuru, is also under progress.