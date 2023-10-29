  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Karnataka Legislative Council Elections: Congress candidates list released

Karnataka Legislative Council Elections: Congress candidates list released
x
Highlights

Congress has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council Elections.

Bengaluru: Congress has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council Elections. Congress has announced the names of candidates for the total 5 Vidhan Parishad seats for Bangalore Graduate Constituency, Bangalore Teacher Constituency, South West Teacher Constituency, South East Teacher Constituency and North East Graduate Constituency.

Puttanna, who contested the Rajajinagar assembly election and lost, has been given a ticket for the Bangalore teachers constituency. TD Srinivas, husband of Hiriyur former MLA Purnima, who left the BJP and joined the Congress recently, has been given a ticket from the South East teachers' constituency.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the following persons as party candidates for the forthcoming biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the Graduates'/Teachers' Constituencies. The ticket has been given to Ramoji Gowda for Bangalore Graduation Constituency, Bangalore Teachers Constituency- Puttanna, South West Teachers Constituency- KK Manjunath, South East Teachers Constituency - TD Srinivas and North East Graduate Constituency - Dr Chandrasekhara Patil.

November 6 is the last day for graduate voters to add their names to the electoral roll. Graduates are not showing interest to register their names in the electoral roll of graduates in various constituencies including Bangalore Graduate Constituency. The draft voter list will be released on November 23. December 9 is the last day to submit objections. The final list will be released on December 30. Officials said that there will be an opportunity for registration even after that.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X