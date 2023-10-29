Karnataka Legislative Council Elections: Congress candidates list released

Bengaluru: Congress has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council Elections. Congress has announced the names of candidates for the total 5 Vidhan Parishad seats for Bangalore Graduate Constituency, Bangalore Teacher Constituency, South West Teacher Constituency, South East Teacher Constituency and North East Graduate Constituency.

Puttanna, who contested the Rajajinagar assembly election and lost, has been given a ticket for the Bangalore teachers constituency. TD Srinivas, husband of Hiriyur former MLA Purnima, who left the BJP and joined the Congress recently, has been given a ticket from the South East teachers' constituency.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the following persons as party candidates for the forthcoming biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the Graduates'/Teachers' Constituencies. The ticket has been given to Ramoji Gowda for Bangalore Graduation Constituency, Bangalore Teachers Constituency- Puttanna, South West Teachers Constituency- KK Manjunath, South East Teachers Constituency - TD Srinivas and North East Graduate Constituency - Dr Chandrasekhara Patil.

November 6 is the last day for graduate voters to add their names to the electoral roll. Graduates are not showing interest to register their names in the electoral roll of graduates in various constituencies including Bangalore Graduate Constituency. The draft voter list will be released on November 23. December 9 is the last day to submit objections. The final list will be released on December 30. Officials said that there will be an opportunity for registration even after that.