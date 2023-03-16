Karnataka Lit Fest from April 2; actor Ramesh Aravind to inaugurate

Inspired by the Jaipur Literature Festival, a regional language lit fest has been organized for the first time in the state. The Karnataka Lit Fest will be held on April 2nd at the Jnana Jyoti Hall of Central College, and will be a platform for the gathering of senior and junior writers and readers.





Some special things attract us so much that they make us want to do something like this, they make us want to stop unless we recreate something like that. Similar to the Jaipur Literature fest, an event will be organised. Here literature is the only basic hope, with no caste, creed, political stand, different opinions are not the criteria here. This is an open forum and program. This festival features the world's greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, entrepreneurs, sportsmen and artists sharing the same platform, said Veerakaputra Srinivas, Organiser, Karnataka Lit Fest.





Speaking about the Karnataka Lit Fest, Srinivas said, It can be said that programs like Jaipur Literature Fest, and similar alternative events not been organized in the whole country. We are laying the foundation stone for such an innovative program which has so far not happened in Karnataka, that is going to be "Karnataka Lit Fest".





"We are also aware of the initial problems. A child cannot stand up and walk immediately after birth. It needs its own time. The fest is to be held on 2 April, First Sunday of the month at Jnanajyoti Hall. The program will be inaugurated by famous actor and writer Ramesh Aravind, famous author Perumal Murugan. On that day, 10 works of different authors will be presented. Dignitaries from different places will arrive and grace the program," he said.





An author of the book, publisher and another guest will participate in this fest. All the publishers of the country have been invited and there will be a book sale on that day. Srinivas said, "We believe that a small responsibility is needed to increase the dignity and seriousness of any program. So we have fixed an entry fee for the program. There are a total of 3 categories and you can get general membership and special membership. The general membership entry fee is charged at Rs 200. We provide a link for program registration through which you can ensure your attendance."





By getting this membership ticket you can participate in the whole day program. In special membership the entry fee will be Rs 1500. We provide a link for program registration through which you can ensure your attendance. By getting this membership ticket you can participate in the whole day program. On that day one can buy books worth Rs 1000. In the special pass for students the entry fee is Rs 150. One would have to register by showing college/school IDs.