Karnataka plans traffic grid across all cities

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said the Karnataka government is considering the creation of a comprehensive traffic grid across all cities in the State, keeping in mind urban growth over the next 25 years.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha after returning from the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Shivakumar said several global companies expressed interest not only in Bengaluru but also in second and third-tier cities of Karnataka.

“Urbanisation is increasing rapidly. Experts estimate that nearly 70 per cent of Karnataka’s population will move to urban areas in the next 25 years. We must plan now—where roads will come up, how wide they should be, and how to avoid delays like those faced in the Peripheral Ring Road project,” he said.

He added that discussions are underway with the Ministers for Urban Development, Rural Development and Municipal Administration to give priority to long-term urban planning, including ring roads and circular traffic corridors across cities.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Karnataka held bilateral discussions with more than 45 companies at Davos across sectors such as data centres, global cable hubs, food and beverages, aviation, renewable energy, electric vehicles, electronics and advanced manufacturing.

“Companies gathered detailed information on water, power availability and infrastructure. Non-Resident Indians and foreign investors also met Industries Minister M.B. Patil and showed keen interest in investing in Karnataka,” he said.

Shivakumar clarified that the State has decided not to sign investment agreements at Davos. “Companies must visit Karnataka, understand the ecosystem, talent pool and facilities, and then sign agreements here. During the Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru, investment proposals worth ₹11 lakh crore were received, and nearly 50 per cent are already being implemented,” he noted.

AI City, Infrastructure and Tunnel Roads

Referring to the proposed AI City at Bidadi, Shivakumar said several investors were enthusiastic despite opposition from some quarters. “When farmers voluntarily give land, no one can stop development. The compensation package we have offered is unmatched anywhere in the country,” he said. He also said discussions were held with Japan’s JICA and other stakeholders on tunnel road technology, costs, tunnelling machines and urban redevelopment. “I plan to visit Japan to study these systems further,” he added. Focus on Speed of Doing Business

The Deputy CM said investors stressed the need for speed in approvals, noting that applications currently move across multiple departments. “We have assured them of ‘Speed of Doing Business’ along with Ease of Doing Business,” he said.

Global Recognition for Bengaluru

Shivakumar highlighted that global leaders and investors continue to see India through Bengaluru. “Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi both described Bengaluru as a global city. No other Indian city has received that recognition,” he said.

He added that Bengaluru has 25 lakh engineering professionals, compared to 13 lakh in California, and Karnataka produces nearly 14,000 doctors annually, reflecting the State’s unmatched human resource strength.

Responding to criticism from BJP leaders over his Davos visit, Shivakumar said he would not respond to political remarks. “I am answerable only to the people of India and Karnataka. Criticism fades, but development remains,” he said.