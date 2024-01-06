Karnataka reports rise in Covid cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka is grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the state recorded a concerning spike of 298 new infections and reported four fatalities, particularly in Bengaluru. The rise in deaths, especially among individuals with underlying health conditions, has prompted health authorities to underscore the importance of comprehensive care for patients managing chronic illnesses alongside COVID-19.

This recent surge signals an alarming trend in the current wave, reflecting an escalation in both infections and fatalities within a single day.

The surge in infections has been notable, with 296 cases recorded on January 1 for this wave. However, this number further spiked to 298 confirmed cases on Thursday, contributing to a cumulative death toll of 19 in this ongoing wave.

Among the reported deaths, a 60-year-old woman from Mysuru, admitted on December 28, succumbed to the virus on January 3. An 82-year-old man from Bengaluru city, hospitalised on December 28 due to influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, passed away on December 30. Additionally, a 64-year-old man from Bangalore, admitted on December 29, breathed his last on January 1. Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man from Dharwad, admitted on December 30 with ILI symptoms, succumbed to the infection on January 2.

As per Thursday’s statistics, more than 7,700 individuals underwent COVID testing, confirming 298 infections at a positivity rate of 3.82 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.34 per cent with four fatalities.

Bengaluru City reported the highest number of infections with 172 cases, followed by Hassan (19), Mysore (18), and Dakshina Kannada and Mandya with 11 cases each. Various other districts reported varying case numbers, underlining the widespread nature of the surge.

A concerning aspect has been the linkage of most reported deaths to underlying long-term illnesses, raising apprehensions about the adequacy of treatment for such cases.

Health authorities stress the urgent need for heightened attention to chronic health conditions among COVID-19-infected patients, acknowledging the increasing fatalities associated with pre-existing health issues.

This directive aims to ensure comprehensive care for patients grappling with both COVID-19 and chronic illnesses, mitigating the risks associated with dual health challenges.