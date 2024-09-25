Live
- Dementia prevalence in Andhra Pradesh reaches 7.7%; expert urges for rehabilitation and recovery centres
- DUDigital Global Renews Visa Processing Services with Embassy of Thailand
- The Manipal Hospital- South Asian Liver Programme, Vijayawada becomes a CENTRE FOR CHILDREN WITH LIVER DISEASE with the Successful Rescue of a 4-year-old with Inoperable Liver Cancer
- Need to instill fear of harsh penalties in minds of perpetrators of illicit trade: Ravneet Singh Bittu, MoS, Food Processing Industries and Railways, GoI
- Stenn Accelerates Expansion in India to Meet Growing Financing Needs of SMEs; Partners with FIEO to Strengthen Export Competitiveness
- MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Urges Fast-Tracking of Vattam Reservoir Completion for Farmers' Benefit
- GIFT Nifty sets all-time high open interest at $20.84 billion
- Dubai’s Best Dessert Getaways
- Siddaramaiah not involved in MUDA irregularities: Shivakumar
- Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon for third day as Hezbollah launches missile at Tel Aviv
Just In
Karnataka Seeks NRI Quota Increase In Medical Education Amid Supreme Court Ruling
- Karnataka's Medical Education Minister indicates plans to request increased NRI quotas in medical courses, despite recent Supreme Court ruling against similar move in Punjab.
- The government plans to carefully review the Supreme Court's ruling, which termed Punjab's NRI quota expansion a "complete fraud" and a "money-spinning machine."
Karnataka's Medical Education Minister, Sharan Prakash Patil, revealed on Monday that the state is contemplating an increase in Non-Resident Indian (NRI) student quotas for medical education programs. This announcement comes in the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision that struck down Punjab's attempt to expand its NRI quota in undergraduate medical admissions.
Minister Patil explained that while the state has expressed interest in increasing NRI admissions to bolster the self-financing capabilities of medical colleges, no formal application has been submitted yet. The government plans to carefully review the Supreme Court's ruling, which termed Punjab's NRI quota expansion a "complete fraud" and a "money-spinning machine."
The minister acknowledged the need to understand the grounds for the Supreme Court's decision, particularly its observations on the relaxation of NRI norms in Punjab and Haryana. He emphasized that Karnataka would study the verdict to assess its potential impact on the state's plans.
In July, the Siddaramaiah government had requested the central government's approval for additional MBBS seats in state-run medical colleges, intending to introduce an NRI quota from the 2025-26 academic year. Specifically, Minister Patil had sought sanction for a 15% NRI quota, proposing the creation of 508 supernumerary MBBS seats across 22 government medical colleges.
Despite the Supreme Court's strong stance against expanding NRI quotas, Minister Patil maintained that the ruling has no immediate implications for Karnataka. However, he assured that the government is thoroughly examining the verdict before making any final decisions on the proposed quota increase.
This development highlights the ongoing debate surrounding NRI quotas in medical education and the balance between financial considerations for educational institutions and ensuring fair admission processes.