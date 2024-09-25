Karnataka Seeks NRI Quota Increase In Medical Education Amid Supreme Court Ruling

Karnataka's Medical Education Minister, Sharan Prakash Patil, revealed on Monday that the state is contemplating an increase in Non-Resident Indian (NRI) student quotas for medical education programs. This announcement comes in the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision that struck down Punjab's attempt to expand its NRI quota in undergraduate medical admissions.

Minister Patil explained that while the state has expressed interest in increasing NRI admissions to bolster the self-financing capabilities of medical colleges, no formal application has been submitted yet. The government plans to carefully review the Supreme Court's ruling, which termed Punjab's NRI quota expansion a "complete fraud" and a "money-spinning machine."

The minister acknowledged the need to understand the grounds for the Supreme Court's decision, particularly its observations on the relaxation of NRI norms in Punjab and Haryana. He emphasized that Karnataka would study the verdict to assess its potential impact on the state's plans.

In July, the Siddaramaiah government had requested the central government's approval for additional MBBS seats in state-run medical colleges, intending to introduce an NRI quota from the 2025-26 academic year. Specifically, Minister Patil had sought sanction for a 15% NRI quota, proposing the creation of 508 supernumerary MBBS seats across 22 government medical colleges.

Despite the Supreme Court's strong stance against expanding NRI quotas, Minister Patil maintained that the ruling has no immediate implications for Karnataka. However, he assured that the government is thoroughly examining the verdict before making any final decisions on the proposed quota increase.

This development highlights the ongoing debate surrounding NRI quotas in medical education and the balance between financial considerations for educational institutions and ensuring fair admission processes.