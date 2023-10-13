Live
Karnataka seeks to further partnership with Germany: Minister MB Patil
Bengaluru: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Friday that the Karnataka government which aims to develop the state as the manufacturing hub has recently taken many measures to enhance offering to German companies.
Speaking as a chief guest at the VDMA Mechanical Engineering Summit- 2023 he remarked that Karnataka and Germany have fostered a strong industrial collaboration, particularly in the fields of manufacturing and technology.
"German companies have been performing here contributing to enhance the state's industrial capabilities. They are playing a key role in the
growth of automotive, and infrastructure projects in Karnataka, including the development of smart cities and digital solutions," he explained.
The minister stated that Karnataka and Germany have had a strong relationship in the areas of trade and FDI. "Over 1600 German companies operating in India have employed around 3,00,000 people.
600+ German Joint Ventures are represented in the Indian marketplace and Karnataka is home to nearly 200 German companies," he added.
Growth-oriented industrial policy, sector-specific policies, ease of doing business and relaxed labour laws would further strengthen the longstanding bilateral bond, he opined.
Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany Achim Burkart, Rajesh Nath, MD VDMA India, Kari Haeusgen, President VDMA Germany, Dr Selvakumar principal Secretary to Industry department and others were present.