Karnataka stands top in industries and commerce

Bengaluru: Karnataka is consistently ranked in the top position in industries and commerce in the country, said former chief secretary K Ratnaprabha. She was speaking after the ceremonial opening of SAJ Food Products Pvt Ltd's sixth factory for biscuits and bakery products at Harohalli Industrial Area on Wednesday.

"I was given charge as additional chief secretary of Industries and Commerce in 2014-16. I was the first woman to hold the position then. When I took over, the State was in 11th position in the country. We worked hard as a team and the next year, Karnataka's rankings improved and it got the seventh position, and the next year, it raced to the no one position and since then it has been in the top position. We need to note that the land prices are going up and many are not willing to part with their land. When the KIADB goes for land acquisition, we are told that at least one person from the family should be given a job in the factory that comes up in the land acquired from it. However, in many cases, it doesn't happen and the villagers are unhappy. Hence, my request to industries is to identify families which have given land and provide employment to one member of that family."

Addressing the employees, she said, "It took almost a decade for this factory to come up. We all know that it is a challenge to set up a factory. Hence, the employees should consider the factory as a temple or as their home and work with complete dedication. If you have any issues or demands, better have a direct dialogue with the factory than resorting to strikes. There are numerous examples where factories are shut due to strikes and it also causes loss of jobs. I also request the management to be considerate towards workers and work closely as a team. There is a need for cordial relationships between the employees and employers so that the factories can progress well."