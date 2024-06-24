Karnataka’s first ‘waste-to-electricity’ plant to begin trials in Bidadi by mid-July

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s first ‘waste-to-electricity’ (WTE) plant, located in Bidadi, is poised to commence trial operations by mid-July. The plant, which spans 15 acres, has a reported capacity of 11.5 MW. According to a senior official from Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), most of the construction work has been completed, and preparations for the trial operations are underway.

KPCL officials have stated that preparations have already begun, and trial operations are expected to start in the second week of July. “We are gearing up for the trial runs. Once these are completed, we will assess the findings to optimize the system and stabilize operations,” a KPCL official told Deccan Herald. Originally slated for completion by October 2023, the project experienced delays due to labor issues and equipment import setbacks. The WTE plant is a joint venture between Brihat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and KPCL. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath recently visited the site and urged officials to expedite the trial operations. He confirmed that BBMP has made all necessary arrangements to supply the plant with the required amount of dry waste.

Waste-to-power plants typically rely on dry waste, which is incinerated at high temperatures to ensure complete combustion. The heat generated from this process is then used to produce electricity. KPCL officials have indicated that the plant will be capable of processing approximately 600 metric tonnes of dry waste per day once it is fully operational.

Despite the high production costs associated with waste-to-power plants—estimated at around 8 rupees per unit—this facility aims to provide a scientific solution for the disposal of the city’s waste. “Dry waste is a significant issue in the city, and this project offers a viable solution,” a KPCL official noted. The plant’s construction cost totaled Rs 260 crore. This initiative represents a significant step towards sustainable waste management in Karnataka. By converting waste to electricity, the plant not only addresses the city’s waste disposal issues but also contributes to energy production. The success of this project could pave the way for similar ventures in other parts of the state and beyond, promoting environmental sustainability and efficient ource utilisation.