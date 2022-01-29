  • Menu
Karnataka's Night Curfew Will Be Lifted, Schools And Colleges In Bengaluru Will Reopen

Hospitalisation has reduced in Karnataka and the recovery rate is going up
  • Karnataka's night curfew will be lifted on Monday, and schools and institutions in Bengaluru will reopen
  • Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that all courses will be functioning in schools from Monday with the rigorous execution of COVID19 acceptable behaviour and etiquette

-Karnataka's night curfew will be lifted on Monday, and schools and institutions in Bengaluru will reopen, the state government announced today, with Covid-related hospitalizations currently at 2% and recovery rates improving.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that all courses will be functioning in schools from Monday with the rigorous execution of COVID19 acceptable behaviour and etiquette,
during a discussion on the state's Covid situation, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Government offices will now operate at full capacity, rather than half capacity, as a result of changed instructions. Hotels, restaurants, clubs, taverns, and bars have also been given permission to operate at full capacity, up from 50% previously. Furthermore, theatres, auditoriums, and multiplexes would continue to operate at 50% capacity. Gyms and swimming pools can also operate at half capacity. The Metro train and other forms of public transportation will operate at full capacity.
According to the rules, a decision was made to reserve 25% of beds in private hospitals for Covid patients, and instructions were issued to assure good treatment for non-Covid patients. Weddings can have up to 200 people inside and 300 outside, and religious facilities can accommodate up to 50% of the population. Social, religious, and political rallies, dharnas, conferences, and protests, on the other hand, have been denied permission. A rigorous monitoring will be maintained at the borders with Kerala, Maharashtra, and Goa.

