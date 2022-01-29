Karnataka's Night Curfew Will Be Lifted, Schools And Colleges In Bengaluru Will Reopen
-Karnataka's night curfew will be lifted on Monday, and schools and institutions in Bengaluru will reopen, the state government announced today, with Covid-related hospitalizations currently at 2% and recovery rates improving.
Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that all courses will be functioning in schools from Monday with the rigorous execution of COVID19 acceptable behaviour and etiquette,during a discussion on the state's Covid situation, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Government offices will now operate at full capacity, rather than half capacity, as a result of changed instructions. Hotels, restaurants, clubs, taverns, and bars have also been given permission to operate at full capacity, up from 50% previously. Furthermore, theatres, auditoriums, and multiplexes would continue to operate at 50% capacity. Gyms and swimming pools can also operate at half capacity. The Metro train and other forms of public transportation will operate at full capacity.
According to the rules, a decision was made to reserve 25% of beds in private hospitals for Covid patients, and instructions were issued to assure good treatment for non-Covid patients. Weddings can have up to 200 people inside and 300 outside, and religious facilities can accommodate up to 50% of the population. Social, religious, and political rallies, dharnas, conferences, and protests, on the other hand, have been denied permission. A rigorous monitoring will be maintained at the borders with Kerala, Maharashtra, and Goa.
