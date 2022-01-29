Karnataka's Night Curfew Will Be Lifted, Schools And Colleges In Bengaluru Will Reopen

-Karnataka's night curfew will be lifted on Monday, and schools and institutions in Bengaluru will reopen, the state government announced today, with Covid-related hospitalizations currently at 2% and recovery rates improving.

during a discussion on the state's Covid situation, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that all courses will be functioning in schools from Monday with the rigorous execution of COVID19 acceptable behaviour and etiquette,

Government offices will now operate at full capacity, rather than half capacity, as a result of changed instructions. Hotels, restaurants, clubs, taverns, and bars have also been given permission to operate at full capacity, up from 50% previously. Furthermore, theatres, auditoriums, and multiplexes would continue to operate at 50% capacity. Gyms and swimming pools can also operate at half capacity. The Metro train and other forms of public transportation will operate at full capacity.