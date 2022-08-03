Kasargod girl undertakes 22,000-km ‘Thiranga Yatra’

Bengaluru: 21-year-old Amruta Joshi from Kasargod has traversed about 22,000 km across the country on a bike solo for the past three months on a 'Tiranga Yatra' in commemoration of the 75th Amruta Mahotsav celebration of India's Independence. She was spreading the message on the importance of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to the people.

As part of the 'Tiranga Yatra,' Amrutha Joshi arrived in Bengaluru city and will reach Kambale via Bengaluru- Shimoga as the last part of the yatra. In this regard, in collaboration with BBMP and Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, Vikasa Trust (R) welcomed Amrutha Joshi at the Dr Rajkumar glass hall at BBMP head office premises and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath honoured Amrita Joshi at a program on behalf of the civic body. An honorary grant of Rs 1,00,000 will be given to her from the BBMP Officer/Employee Welfare Development Association.

At the event, T V Mohan Das Pai, head of Manipal Educational Institutions and former head, Infosys (HR), Dr C Somasekhara, Chairman, Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, Amrit Raj, Chairman, Corporation Officer/Employees Welfare Association and others were present on the occasion.