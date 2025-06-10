Live
Keep Kids Hydrated and Healthy with the Power of US Cranberries
Bengaluru: With rising summer temperatures, dehydration has become a common concern among children, often leading to gut related issues such as indigestion, diarrhea, bloating, and abdominal discomfort. Renowned pediatrician Dr. Imran Patel highlights how excessive play, sweating, poor water intake, and an unbalanced diet disrupt the healthy bacteria in the gut, known as gut flora, making digestion difficult for children during this season.
To tackle this, Dr. Patel recommends adding US Cranberries to a child’s daily diet. “US Cranberries are naturally rich in dietary fiber and antioxidants that support digestion and help restore gut flora. Plus, they have a great taste that children love,” he shares. He suggests incorporating small portions of dried cranberries into everyday meals like daliya, curd, or even snacks for a delicious and nutritious boost.
Dr. Patel urges parents to include this simple yet effective remedy in their summer routine. US Cranberries are easily available at local dry fruit stores and major e-commerce platforms. “If the gut is good, the child is good.”