Kerala CM playing unwarranted politics fearing electoral defeat: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Kerala Chief Minister, accusing him of indulging in “unwarranted political interference” in the Kogilu encroachment clearance issue due to fear of defeat in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the site of the demolished illegal structures at Kogilu near Yelahanka, Shivakumar said the issue was being politicised deliberately, despite it being a local administrative matter concerning public health and government land.

Shivakumar clarified that the quarry land at Kogilu had been officially earmarked by the state government nearly nine years ago for a solid waste management facility. “Some people have recently encroached upon this government land and put up huts and sheds illegally. Since it is government land, voter ID cards were not issued there, though residents of neighbouring areas have valid voter IDs,” he said. He stated that officials had informed the occupants in advance about the eviction and that local legislators had also held discussions with them. “Some requested that land be allotted to them at the same location. However, this area is meant for waste processing and is unfit for human habitation. The decision was taken purely in the interest of public health,” he added.

Taking aim at political opponents, the Deputy Chief Minister said certain leaders, particularly from the Communist party, were attempting to gain minority sympathy due to electoral insecurity. “The Kerala Chief Minister should first understand the full facts. This is an issue within Karnataka. Living in this area poses serious health risks. When I visited the site, people from minority communities raised slogans in support. If we were wrong, they would have protested,” he said.

No allowance for sudden slum formation

Shivakumar asserted that the government would not allow the sudden creation of slums in Bengaluru. “We are verifying the status of the poor and genuinely eligible families affected by the eviction. Some individuals have collected Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh from people and illegally allowed them to build huts on government land. Such land grabbers will not be tolerated in Bengaluru,” he warned.

He said encroachment clearance drives are a routine process to protect government land and maintain city infrastructure. “The compound wall work at this waste disposal site has been going on for the last two years. If anyone has genuinely suffered injustice, houses will be provided under government housing schemes,” he assured. The Deputy Chief Minister added that he chose to inspect the site personally before attending a meeting with the Chief Minister. “I came directly from the airport to see the ground reality. This issue will be resolved,” he said.

Action against those who collected money

Responding to questions about action against those who allegedly collected money from residents, Shivakumar said a detailed investigation would be conducted. “We cannot disclose names publicly at this stage. Our investigation team is verifying the matter. We have Google Maps images from previous years showing the condition of the land, and these will be released,” he said.

He confirmed that legal action would be taken against those who entered into agreements to illegally distribute government land. “Victimised women have told us that Rs 1–2 lakh was collected from them. We will not allow such land mafia to operate in Bengaluru. While action will be taken against offenders, we will ensure that the poor are protected and supported,” he said. Dismissing claims that the issue had embarrassed the Congress government, Shivakumar said, “There is no embarrassment here. Our responsibility is to uphold law, cleanliness and order in Bengaluru. No one can randomly occupy land without documentation. Rules apply to everyone.”