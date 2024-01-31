Keregodu Incident Part of BJP's Polarization Tactics: MB Patil

Bengaluru: Keeping an eye on the Lok Sabha elections here, BJP has been trying to polarize people based on religion to fulfil its political goal and the Keregodu incident in Mandya is part of such a conspiracy, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Wednesday.

Responding to queries by reporters, he said `We should love our religion- Hinduism; simultaneously we should respect all other religions. Rama, Shiva, Mahavira, and Basavanna are a beacon of light to all and they can not be claimed as their property by any one section of the society. Our government is committed to protecting people of every religion." Karnataka is a garden of peace as described by national poet Kuvempu, he added.

JDS Chief HD Kumaraswamy, who had criticised the BJP earlier is now speaking in favour of the BJP. Terming, this tendency as dangerous he asked why the BJP is looking good for him now. People are wise enough to understand all these, Patil said.

"Guarantee schemes implemented by the present government have nothing to do with the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections and the statement by Magadi MLA regarding this were not appropriate. The guarantees implemented will continue for five years," he remarked.