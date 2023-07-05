Kiccha Sudeep fulfills cancer victims wish

BENGALURU: Actor Sudeep is not only known for acting but also for his social work. He has extended a helping hand to hundreds of people in distress in his own way. Became a beacon to many through his Kiccha Charitable Trust. Now Sudeep has fulfilled the wish of a little girl suffering from cancer.

Nine-year-old Sakshi, studying in class three, was diagnosed with non-metastatic osteosarcoma (bone cancer). Sakshi, daughter of Mahinder and Surekha Rani, is undergoing treatment at Sri Shankar Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Chamarajpet. She is a fan of Sudeep. The song 'Tithali' from Ranna's film is her favorite song.

Sakshi, who is in critical condition, expressed her desire to meet her favorite actor Sudeep. Sudeep had also heard this matter. Sudeep arrived at Sankara Hospital this morning without delay and spent some time with her. He made her happy by giving her an autograph. He has extended a helping hand in her treatment. Sakshi is very happy to see Sudeep who met her and wished her well.

Sakshi's father Mahinder works as a carpenter, mother Surekha Rani is a homemaker. The couple, who are treating their daughter amid poverty, and the doctors and hospital staff treating Sakshi, have thanked Sudeep for his help and kindness.