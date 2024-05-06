Live
- Poonch terror attack: Security forces release sketches of two terrorists
- Constituency Watch: For BJP it’s fight for consolidation while Congress sees an opportunity to regain past glory in Nandurbar
- Congress, BRS, AIMIM following Muslim League agenda: J P Nadda
- PeopleStrong, Google Cloud join hands to transform employee experience with AI
- Siguler Guff invest Rs 240 crore in Hyderabad-based microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty
- 'BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10', roars PM Modi at Berhampur rally
- Five-year-old boy found dead after being swept away in Texas floodwaters
- Akhilesh appoints Shyam Lal Pal as new state president of SP
- Manipur: Educational institutions close for two days after heavy rains, hailstorm
- End of BJD rule on June 4, says Modi
Just In
Kidnapping case a conspiracy to arrest me: HD Revanna
Even though I have been in politics for the past 40 years in the state, no accusation has come against me.
Bengaluru: Even though I have been in politics for the past 40 years in the state, no accusation has come against me. HD Revanna, the accused in the sexual assault and kidnapping case, said that they made a political conspiracy and arrested me in a kidnapping case.
MLA HD Revanna, who has been arrested by the SIT police on charges of kidnapping the woman victim of MP Prajwal Revanna’s sexual rape case, has responded to the media for the first time. Revanna, who is in SIT’s custody, was taken to Bowring Hospital for medical check-up due to health problems.
While talking to the media before entering the hospital premises, he stated that they had conspired against me and arrested me in a case of kidnapping.
There was a political conspiracy behind my arrest. There is no blame on me for the last 40 years of politics. A complaint was filed on April 28th against me. However, no evidence was found in this case. With the malicious intent of arresting me, they filed a kidnapping case against me and arrested me. He expressed outrage in front of the media saying that it is a political conspiracy.
SIT setsup helpline number for victims to report.
SIT sets up helpline no: 6360938947 for victims to come forward and report the crime in Prajwal Revanna case,” read the notice.