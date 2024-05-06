Kidnapping case a conspiracy to arrest me: HD Revanna

Bengaluru: Even though I have been in politics for the past 40 years in the state, no accusation has come against me. HD Revanna, the accused in the sexual assault and kidnapping case, said that they made a political conspiracy and arrested me in a kidnapping case.

MLA HD Revanna, who has been arrested by the SIT police on charges of kidnapping the woman victim of MP Prajwal Revanna’s sexual rape case, has responded to the media for the first time. Revanna, who is in SIT’s custody, was taken to Bowring Hospital for medical check-up due to health problems.

While talking to the media before entering the hospital premises, he stated that they had conspired against me and arrested me in a case of kidnapping.

There was a political conspiracy behind my arrest. There is no blame on me for the last 40 years of politics. A complaint was filed on April 28th against me. However, no evidence was found in this case. With the malicious intent of arresting me, they filed a kidnapping case against me and arrested me. He expressed outrage in front of the media saying that it is a political conspiracy.

SIT setsup helpline number for victims to report.

SIT sets up helpline no: 6360938947 for victims to come forward and report the crime in Prajwal Revanna case,” read the notice.